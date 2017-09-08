Home NATIONAL Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay
Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay
NATIONAL
0

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

0
0
media_ed57e60c50d04d52a13a289462fc515c-DMID1-5bpbxofnl-640×360
now viewing

Take Down: Hackers Looking To Shut Down Factories For Pay

Amazon Warehouse Job Fair
now playing

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

Trump Boyhood Home
now playing

Want To Live Like A Trump? President's Old Home Is On Airbnb

North Korea Nuclear
now playing

The Latest: NKorea Organizing Rally Against UN Sanctions     

949d6141f49e44909befccb700c7ee85-780×515
now playing

Postal Service Bets On Higher Stamp Prices To Fix Woes

920×920 (4)
now playing

Guam's Worries Grow As Tensions Rise Between US, North Korea

WireAP_25c78b364d404fe490576be9bb15c5e5_12x5_992
now playing

Glen Campbell Said Goodbye To His Life, Career Through Music

canada-refugee
now playing

A US Back Road Is Route To Hope In Canada For Many Migrants

59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-59aa51124ed54ab9bd164f86bdd981ff-0
now playing

Could Voting Fraud Panel Create An Easy Target For Hackers?

France Soldiers Attacked
now playing

3 Of 6 Soldiers Seriously Hurt In Car Attack

000d4a8f-800
now playing

New Zealand Premier Criticizes Trump's Comments

(AP) – Online thieves are increasingly hitting today’s just-in-time manufacturing sector with cyberattacks that demand ransom to make computer malware go away.
A report by NTT Security says manufacturers, government and financial firms are now the top targets globally for illicit intrusions by criminals, foreign espionage agencies and others.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s incident response data show that since 2015, U.S. manufacturers considered “critical” to the economy and normal modern life, like makers of autos and aviation parts, have been the main targets of cyberattacks. That outstripped energy, communications and other types of critical infrastructure.
The numbers may be imprecise because companies in key industries often don’t report attacks for fear of diminished public perception.

Related posts:

  1. Could Voting Fraud Panel Create An Easy Target For Hackers?
  2. Glen Campbell Said Goodbye To His Life, Career Through Music
  3. Brownsville Hit-And-Run Victim Fighting For His Life
  4. Texas Rains Bring Power Outages, Street Flooding, Rescues
Related Posts
Amazon Warehouse Job Fair

Kentucky Man, Transgender Wife Sue Amazon For Workplace Bias

Roxanne Garcia 0
Trump Boyhood Home

Want To Live Like A Trump? President’s Old Home Is On Airbnb

Roxanne Garcia 0
949d6141f49e44909befccb700c7ee85-780×515

Postal Service Bets On Higher Stamp Prices To Fix Woes

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video