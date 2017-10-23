Home NATIONAL Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting
Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting
Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

Nicholas Robone, 28, left, and his brother Anthony, 25,
Tale Of 2 Brothers: 1 Victim, 1 Rescuer In Vegas Shooting

(AP) – Nicholas and Anthony Robone are about as close as two brothers can be.  They were born and raised in the Las Vegas area, embraced hockey as kids and now live in a house they bought together.  So it wasn’t unusual that they were together at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1 when a gunman opened fire on the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, striking Nick in the upper chest and forcing firefighter and paramedic Tony into the role of his big brother’s rescuer.

Nick is 28, works in marketing and is a popular assistant coach for the UNLV hockey team. He’s now on the mend, home from the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. His brother, Tony, is 25.

