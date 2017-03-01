Home WORLD Taliban Ambush Kills 4 Police In Northern Afghanistan
WORLD
0

Taliban Ambush Kills 4 Police In Northern Afghanistan

0
0

Taliban Ambush Kills 4 Police In Northern Afghanistan

bruce-springsteen
now playing

Bruce Springsteen Questions Trump's Competence For Office

cessna_525_citation_cj1_7473191186
now playing

UPDATE: Searchers: Much Of Debris Is Consistent With Missing Plane

pacman-jones-1
now playing

Bengals' Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation

Judge_gavel
now playing

Penalty Phase Begins Tomorrow

severe-storms-weather-southern-alabama
now playing

Storms Kill 5 In Southern Alabama

BENAJAMIN NETANYAHU
now playing

UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling

turkey-country-thwarted-possible-attacks
now playing

Turkey Says 339 Possible Attacks Foiled In 2016

istanbul-nightclub-attack
now playing

UPDATE: Two Foreign Nationals Detained

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump's Latest US Corporate Twitter Target: General Motors

161231191413-02-istanbul-nightclub-attack-0101-exlarge-tease
now playing

Migrants Set Fires In Protest At Center Near Venice

(AP) — Afghan officials say a Taliban ambush in the northeastern Badakhshan province has killed at least four police.  Deputy Provincial Police Chief Mohammed Nabi Bayhan says the attack took place late Monday and that security forces have launched a clearing operation in the area. Ahmad Bashir Musamum, a provincial council member, confirmed the attack and said seven police were killed.  Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement Tuesday.

Elsewhere in Afghanistan, Sanatullah Timor, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province, said a Taliban fighter was killed Monday while planting a mine.  The Taliban has been at war with Afghanistan’s U.S.-backed government since 2001.

Related posts:

  1. Air Force Academy: Cadet Among Dead In Texas Air Collision
  2. IS Suicide Bomber Kills 36 In Baghdad Market
  3. UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling
  4. Turkey Says 339 Possible Attacks Foiled In 2016
Related Posts
BENAJAMIN NETANYAHU

UPDATE: Israeli Leader Denies Wrongdoing After Police Grilling

jsalinas 0
turkey-country-thwarted-possible-attacks

Turkey Says 339 Possible Attacks Foiled In 2016

jsalinas 0
istanbul-nightclub-attack

UPDATE: Two Foreign Nationals Detained

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video