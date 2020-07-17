Taliban Make Big Changes Ahead Of Expected Talks With Kabul

(AP) – Taliban officials say the son of the movement’s feared founder has been put in charge of its military wing and added powerful figures to its negotiating team ahead of expected talks aimed at ending Afghanistan’s decades of war.

The moves mark one of the most significant shake-ups in years. As head of a newly united military wing, 30-year-old Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, brings his father’s fiercely uncompromising reputation to the battlefield.

Equally significant is the addition of four members of the insurgent group’s leadership council to the 20-member negotiating team. Taliban officials say the shuffle overseen by Taliban leader Mullah Hibatullah Akhunzada is meant to tighten his control over the movement’s military and political arms.