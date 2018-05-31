Home NATIONAL Talk With Pompeo, North Korean ‘went well’
Talk With Pompeo, North Korean ‘went well’
NATIONAL
0

Talk With Pompeo, North Korean ‘went well’

0
0
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
now viewing

Talk With Pompeo, North Korean ‘went well’

GUATEMALEN GIRL SHOT IN RIO BRAVO BY BP-2
now playing

Body Of Woman Shot By US Border Agent Returns To Guatemala

Rod Blagojevich
now playing

Lawyer Says Blagojevich's Sentence Was Too Harsh

WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION WTO
now playing

Europe To Pursue Case Against US Tariffs At WTO

DOG ATTACK
now playing

Police: Baby Was Killed By Family's Pit Bull

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role

MEXICO DISAPPEARANCES
now playing

Mexico To Investigate Disappearances In Border City

HEB CREAMY CREATIONS RECALL
now playing

San Antonio-Based H-E-B Grocer Recalls Some Ice Cream Treats

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
now playing

AP Source: Ex-FBI No. 2 Official Wrote Memo On Comey Firing

Arkady Babchenko
now playing

Ukraine: Reporter's Fake Murder Involved Swine Blood, Morgue

BURQA
now playing

Denmark Joins Some European Nations In Banning Burqa, Niqab

(AP) – A U.S. official says that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meetings with a top North Korean official ended more than two hours earlier than expected because the talks “went well” and “made progress” in salvaging an on-again, off-again summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The official says the high-stakes discussion lasted between 9:05 and 11:25 a.m., concluding well before the scheduled end of 1:30 p.m. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the details of the meeting and spoke on condition of anonymity. Shortly after leaving the meeting venue at the residence of the deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Pompeo tweeted that the talks had been “substantive.”

Related posts:

  1. Russia Foreign Minister Arrives For Talks In North Korea
Related Posts
Rod Blagojevich

Lawyer Says Blagojevich’s Sentence Was Too Harsh

jsalinas 0
DOG ATTACK

Police: Baby Was Killed By Family’s Pit Bull

jsalinas 0
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

AP Source: Ex-FBI No. 2 Official Wrote Memo On Comey Firing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video