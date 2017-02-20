Home LOCAL Talks Underway To Re-Open Former Tent-City Prison As An Immigrant Detention Center
Could the former tent-city prison near Raymondville revert to its original purpose? According to the operator of the still-closed prison, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau has expressed interest in using it again for an immigrant detention center.

ICE is said to considering the idea in light of an expected increase in immigrant detentions coming under President Trump. The facility consisting of 10 kevlar housing units first opened in 2006 in order to hold undocumented immigrants. It eventually turned into a 3-thousand-bed minimum-security prison. But after little response to complaints of unsafe and unhealthy conditions, inmates rioted – leaving much of the prison in ruins, and forcing the for-profit prison operator to shut it down.

Willacy County officials are hoping for a solution soon so they can begin recouping the much-needed revenue lost with the loss of the prison.

