Tanker In Navy Collision Had Safety Violations

SINGAPORE (AP) – The oil tanker involved in a collision with the USS John S. McCain destroyer in busy Southeast Asian waters had four deficiencies including navigation safety violations in its last port inspection.

An official database for ports in Asia shows the Alnic MC was inspected in the Chinese port of Dongying on July 29 and had one document deficiency, one fire safety deficiency and two safety of navigation problems.

The database doesn’t go into details and the problems were apparently not serious enough for the Liberian-flagged and Greek-owned vessel to be detained by the port authority.

There has been no explanation of the cause of the accident. The Navy has said it is investigating. Authorities in Singapore and Malaysia have refused to speculate on the cause.

Ten U.S. sailors are missing and four were hospitalized for injuries.

