(AP) – Five people have been rescued from the Gulf of Mexico about 12 miles off the coast of Galveston after their boat capsized. The Coast Guard says a tanker crew alerted them and sent out its own rescue boat to collect the stranded boaters. A Coast Guard vessel arrived to retrieve the people and bring them ashore later Saturday. No injuries have been reported. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st class Chris Rendon credits the diligence of the tanker crew for preventing a more serious outcome.