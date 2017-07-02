Home WORLD Tanzania Orders Arrest Of 3 Men For Promoting Homosexuality
(AP) – A Tanzanian official has ordered the arrest of three men accused of promoting homosexuality in this East African country.  Hamisi Kigwangalla, the deputy minister of health, said in a statement Tuesday he wanted the men prosecuted for advocating sodomy through social networks.  One of the men, identified as James Delicious, was ordered to report to the police after posting a video on Instagram that allegedly showed a gay sex act. The others wanted are Dani Mtoto wa Mama and Kaoge Mvuto.

Gay sex is illegal in Tanzania and carries a lengthy jail term.   Last year Tanzania threatened to ban civic groups accused of supporting homosexual activities. It also suspended a community-based HIV/AIDS prevention program for men who have sex with men.   Homosexuality is criminalized in many African countries.

