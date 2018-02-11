Home WORLD Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information
Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information
WORLD
0

Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information

0
0
Paul Makonda, Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam
now viewing

Tanzania To Crack Down On Gays; Asks Public For Information

levee wall
now playing

Texas Firm Scores Contract For Border Wall Through Hidalgo County

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Troops Won't Shoot Migrants At Border

alec baldwin
now playing

Alec Baldwin Arrested In NYC For Allegedly Punching Man In Face

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

Soldiers On Border Could Face Decisions On Use Of Force

Maulana Samiul Haq
now playing

Pakistan's 'father of Taliban' Cleric Killed In Knife Attack

MEDICAL
now playing

Feds Say Heroin, Fentanyl Remain Biggest Drug Threat To US

SYNOGOGUE MEMORIAL SERVICES
now playing

Attacked Congregations Plan Joint Service

DONALD TRUMP SANCTIONS IRAN MOVIE POSTER
now playing

Trump Touts Iran Sanctions On Movie-Style Poster

IMMIGRANT SHELTER IN NEW MEXICO
now playing

Southern New Mexico Churches Eye Expanding Migrant Shelters

POLICE BADGE
now playing

Deputy Dies After Vehicle Overturns In Floodwaters

(AP) – A Tanzanian regional official says authorities are cracking down on homosexuality as part of a wider drive against prostitution and immorality.  Paul Makonda, Regional Commissioner for Dar es Salaam, said they had received an overwhelming response for their call to the public to out gays and prostitution rings.

Makonda said the goal is to eradicate prostitution and homosexuality. He said in a press conference Wednesday that the public sent police the names of more than 200 people and he announced the names of some who were frequently named. He said some people had been accused of being homosexual because their walking style was deemed “gay.”  Tanzania, like many other African countries, has laws criminalizing same sex relations.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Maulana Samiul Haq

Pakistan’s ‘father of Taliban’ Cleric Killed In Knife Attack

jsalinas 0
UK village resents being used in US midterm election post

UK Village Resents Being Used In US Midterm Election Post

jsalinas 0
download (28)

Migrant Caravan Must Walk As Mexico Ignores Demand For Buses

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video