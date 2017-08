Crews are cleaning up the last remnants of a whole bunch of tar that washed up along coastal Cameron and Willacy counties late last week. The black sticky tar began washing ashore Friday, dirtying beaches from Port Mansfield south to Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. Authorities say it’s unclear where it came from.

Crews with Cameron County, the town of South Padre Island, the Texas General Land Office, and the U.S. Coast Guard all were involved in the cleanup work.