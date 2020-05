A 14-year-old rural Hidalgo County girl remains hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in her abdomen, possibly by someone in the area who was target shooting. It happened a little before 7 Saturday night near 5 Mile Line and Western Road west of Alton.

Deputies responding to a call from the teenager’s mother found some people in the area who were target shooting and detained them for questioning. No word yet if anyone has been charged.