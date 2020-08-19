Task For Raid Nabs McAllen Man Following Online Child Porn Probe

A McAllen man is in federal custody on child pornography charges. 42-year-old Ramiro Vasquez was arrested this week by members of the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force following a more than 6-month federal investigation into the trafficking of child pornography via online peer-to-peer networks.

Court documents obtained by the McAllen Monitor show agents had flagged some suspicious download activity and were able to trace the computer’s IP address to an apartment at Tamarack Avenue and Colonel Rowe Boulevard.

Members of the joint task force served a search warrant on the residence Tuesday morning, seized the suspect computer, and took Vasquez into custody. Vasquez is facing charges of receiving child pornography.