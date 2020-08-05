TEXAS

Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday

By 43 views
0

The annual back-to-school tax-free weekend starts this Friday and continues until midnight Sunday. Tax-free items include most clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies, provided the items cost less than 100-dollars.

Any item costing more than 100-dollars will not be tax-free, including computers, software, textbooks, and backpacks with wheels. The Texas Comptroller [[ controller ]] is reminding shoppers to practice social distancing while at the store, or better still, to order qualifying items online or over the phone.

Whataburger To Celebrate 70th Birthday

Previous article

Biden Not Going To Milwaukee To Deliver Acceptance Speech

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS