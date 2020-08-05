Tax-Free Weekend Starts Friday

The annual back-to-school tax-free weekend starts this Friday and continues until midnight Sunday. Tax-free items include most clothing, footwear, backpacks, and school supplies, provided the items cost less than 100-dollars.

Any item costing more than 100-dollars will not be tax-free, including computers, software, textbooks, and backpacks with wheels. The Texas Comptroller [[ controller ]] is reminding shoppers to practice social distancing while at the store, or better still, to order qualifying items online or over the phone.