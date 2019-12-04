LOCAL

Tax Plan Approved To Boost Reinvestment In Downtown Brownsville

A plan to fast-track the redevelopment of downtown Brownsville will move forward. The Brownsville City Commission has voted to create a zone in which future property tax revenues will fund building improvements and storefront facelifts, as well as street, sidewalk, and drainage upgrades.

The new ordinance sets up a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone which covers about 450 acres of downtown Brownsville. Commissioners say the zone will serve as a framework for generating financial resources for attracting new business to the central city and for transforming downtown into a destination for arts and entertainment.

