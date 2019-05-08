“Tax Swap” Plans Dies In Texas House

The proposed measure to raise the state sales tax in order to cut property tax rates is now a dead letter.

Houston Republican Dan Huberty, the bill’s author, admitted Tuesday he didn’t have the votes to pass it. Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen had backed the proposal to put the matter before voters this fall.

The Texas Senate on Monday cut the measure from the legislature’s school funding bill. House members of both parties seemed reluctant to vote on a possible sales tax hike.