TEA Provides Parents With Access To STAAR Test Results

The Texas Education Agency announced Wednesday that parents now have online access to their children’s results on the state-issued STAAR exam.

Parents will receive a unique access code from their children’s school in order to access the test results at TexasAssessment-dot-Gov. In addition to being able to see how their children did on the test, parents will gain access to other resources to help their kids educationally over the summer.

The STARR test is used to determine whether students in grades three to eight are ready for the next grade.