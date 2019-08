The Texas Education Agency is releasing their rankings of all schools and school districts.

In the results released Thursday, five Rio Grande Valley school districts received “A” grades, including McAllen, Valley View and Roma. The Edinburg and Hidalgo ISDs fell from an “A” to a “B” grade, coming up one point short in the ratings.

Three districts that were given a “C” last year improved their overall score enough to get a “B” this year.