(Kyle, TX) — A physical education teacher in Kyle is accused of improper sexual conduct with a minor. Working on a tip, police arrested Lehman High interim athletic coordinator, Jonathan Proud charging him with child pornography.

Proud’s accuser called police claiming to have found nude photos on Proud’s phone of one of his former female students at Italy High School where he taught two years ago. Proud resigned his position at Lehman prior to his arrest yesterday.