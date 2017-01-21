Home TEXAS Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks
Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks
TEXAS
Teacher Admits Luring Immigrant Teachers For Kickbacks

(AP) – A West Texas schoolteacher who is an Indian immigrant has admitted to luring other Indian immigrants to teach in the West Texas district, then taking kickbacks from each of the teachers’ paychecks.

George Mariadas Kurusu pleaded guilty before a federal magistrate Friday in Pecos to a variety of fraud and witness tampering charges. He admits that from December 2012 to May 2016, he defrauded several people out of more than $50,000 for a sham “visa package” they actually didn’t need for their visas and jobs teaching in the Fort Stockton Independent School District.

The 58-year-old teacher threatened his clients with dismissal and deportation if they exposed the scheme.

He remains in custody pending his as-yet-unscheduled sentencing date. He could get up to 20 years in federal prison.

