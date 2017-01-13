Home TEXAS Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil
Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil
TEXAS
Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil

Alexandria Vera
Teacher Gets 10 Years In Prison For Sex With 13-Year-Old Pupil

(AP) – A fired Houston-area middle school teacher who pleaded guilty last year to having a long-term sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy who impregnated her has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.  Alexandria Vera had hoped for probation.

State District Judge Michael McSpadden said the sentence he imposed Friday was intended to send a message and make an example of her because he’s aware of too many similar cases.

The 24-year-old taught English in the Aldine Independent School District in north Houston in 2015 when she met the student. Court documents showed the boy’s parents didn’t object to their relationship. Vera told an investigator they were “very supportive and excited” when she disclosed her pregnancy. According to court documents, she aborted the pregnancy after a child welfare investigator questioned her.

