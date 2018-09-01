Teacher Is Handcuffed By Officer At School Board Meeting; See Video

(AP) – A Louisiana teacher was handcuffed and briefly jailed after asking about teacher pay during a school board meeting. The board president had ruled her out of order, saying the public comment period was for comments, not questions.

A video posted by KATC-TV shows Deyshia Hargrave complying with a city marshal’s orders to leave the Vermilion Parish School Board meeting. Next, she is seen on the hallway floor, being handcuffed behind her back and then escorted from the building.

Hargrave, a middle-school English teacher in Vermilion Parish, bonded out of the Abbeville jail on charges of “remaining after being forbidden” and resisting an officer Monday night. A teacher’s union lawyer is investigating, and while teachers were at work Tuesday, a School Board member says there is talk of a strike.