Teacher Unions Criticize Court’s Ruling On Fees

(AP) – Teachers unions sharply criticizing the U.S. Supreme Court’s Wednesday ruling on union fees say justices sided with wealthy business interests over the working class and public servants.

The court ruled government workers can’t be compelled to contribute fees to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining. It’s considered a significant financial blow to organized labor, but the teachers unions say they’re not going anywhere.

The head of the largest teachers union, National Education Association President Lily Eskelsen Garcia, calls the court decision “a slap in the face” but says unions remain “the best vehicle on the path to the middle class.” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten called it “a dark day in U.S. jurisprudence” and warned: “Don’t count us out.”