Teachers Suspended On Claim They Mocked Disabled Boy

(AP) – A West Texas school district has suspended five teachers after learning they were overheard at a restaurant speaking derisively of a student with learning disabilities.

Amarillo school district spokeswoman Holly Shelton told the Amarillo Globe-News that the employees were suspended pending an investigation into their actions. She says school employees have “clear expectations of professionalism from our staff.”

The suspensions come after a person posted on Facebook earlier this month a photo of the teachers sitting at a table. The person says the teachers could be heard joking about the boy and others with disabilities. At one point the group allegedly joked that if the student went on a killing spree years later then they would likely be blamed for not doing a better job educating him.