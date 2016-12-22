Home TEXAS Team Struggling, University Of Texas Football Fans Drink
(AP) – University of Texas football fans turned to beer and alcohol to cope with a less than successful product on the field at Royal-Memorial Stadium.  Records obtained by the Austin American-Statesman show alcohol sales at six home Longhorn games this season were up more than 70 percent over last year, generating $3.1 million in revenue.

Under a contract with its vendor, the school’s athletic program pockets about $1.3 million.  The big seller was beer, accounting for $2.8 million. Liquor sales topped $141,000 and wine another $128,000.  Sales last year, the first where all public concession stands at the stadium sold beer and wine, totaled $1.8 million.  The most popular product was Miller Lite beer, more than 98,000 of them.

