Tears, Hugs And Help: Church Groups Assist Reunited Families
Tears, Hugs And Help: Church Groups Assist Reunited Families

IMMIGRANTS BEING REUNITED AND TAKEN INTO CHURCH CARE
Tears, Hugs And Help: Church Groups Assist Reunited Families

(AP) – The Trump administration is releasing hundreds of immigrant families to faith-based groups that are taking responsibility for their well-being once they are out of government custody.

The releases are happening mostly in Texas and Arizona. And they come as the administration works to meet a Thursday deadline to reunite immigrant parents and children.

The Associated Press observed newly reunited families spending their first day together this week after Catholic Charities of the San Antonio Archdiocese took them in. The immigrants received meals, clothing, hotel rooms and travel tickets.  They included families with children as young as babies and old as teenagers, as well as asylum seekers fleeing violence in Central America and people who were held in various immigrant detention facilities around the country.

