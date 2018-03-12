Home NATIONAL Tears, Hugs, Anxiety At School After Deadly Fire
(AP) – Children have returned to school across a Northern California county devastated by wildfire three weeks ago.  Butte County Office of Education Superintendent Tim Taylor says there were tears, hugs and anxiety as 31,000 children returned to school on Monday.  The county canceled all classes following the Nov. 8 wildfire that devastated some communities, inundated others with smoke and killed 88 people.

Nearly 5,000 public school students are going to classes in other buildings because their own schools were damaged or destroyed or are inside areas that are still evacuated.  Michelle John, who is superintendent of Paradise Unified School District, says counselors are in nearly every classroom to help children who were traumatized by their escape through a burning town and the loss of their homes.  She says counselors were brought in from around the country to work with teachers, many of whom lost their own homes, and prepare them to support the students.

