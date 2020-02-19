Tech Companies Lead US Stocks Higher As Virus Fears Subside

(AP) — Technology companies led stocks higher early Wednesday as investors set aside some of their concerns about the virus outbreak that originated in China. That country’s top diplomat told counterparts in Southeast Asia that the situation “is under effective control” in the province where the outbreak is centered. The early gains mark a reversal from Tuesday when tech stocks led the market lower after Apple warned that its revenue would take a hit because of the outbreak. Bond yields rose. Navigation device maker Garmin and chipmaker Analog Devices jumped after reporting strong earnings. Safe-play assets like real estate companies and utilities lagged behind.