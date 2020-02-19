NATIONAL

Tech Companies Lead US Stocks Higher As Virus Fears Subside

By 111 views
0
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP) — Technology companies led stocks higher early Wednesday as investors set aside some of their concerns about the virus outbreak that originated in China. That country’s top diplomat told counterparts in Southeast Asia that the situation “is under effective control” in the province where the outbreak is centered. The early gains mark a reversal from Tuesday when tech stocks led the market lower after Apple warned that its revenue would take a hit because of the outbreak. Bond yields rose. Navigation device maker Garmin and chipmaker Analog Devices jumped after reporting strong earnings. Safe-play assets like real estate companies and utilities lagged behind.

Ending Putin’s Support Of Venezuela No Easy Feat For US

Previous article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL