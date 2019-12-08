Ted Cruz Calls Impeachment Inquiry Kangaroo Court

Senator Ted Cruz is calling the House impeachment inquiry a kangaroo court. Appearing on NBC’s Meet The Press, the Texas Republican dismissed allegations House Democrats have made against President Trump and characterized the continuing impeachment inquiry as a baseless partisan attack. He accused Democrats of moving to impeach not because they have the evidence, but because they hate the president.

Cruz said even if the House votes to impeach Trump, he does not expect the Republican-controlled Senate to remove Trump from office.