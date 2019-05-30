Ted Cruz Calls Out Rep. Omar Over Immigration

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is taking issue with a tweet from Representative Ilhan Omar suggesting that a merit-based immigration system would put Latinos at a disadvantage.

In the now-deleted tweet, the Minnesota Democrat attacked President Trump’s proposal to let immigrants into the U.S. based on their education and skill level. Omar wrote that such a policy is racist toward Hispanics.

Cruz tweeted that he’s the son of a Cuban immigrant who came to get a math degree, and that he’s troubled that Democrats think Hispanics can’t qualify for skills-based immigration.