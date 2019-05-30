TEXAS

Ted Cruz Calls Out Rep. Omar Over Immigration

By 66 views
0

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas is taking issue with a tweet from Representative Ilhan Omar suggesting that a merit-based immigration system would put Latinos at a disadvantage.

In the now-deleted tweet, the Minnesota Democrat attacked President Trump’s proposal to let immigrants into the U.S. based on their education and skill level. Omar wrote that such a policy is racist toward Hispanics.

Cruz tweeted that he’s the son of a Cuban immigrant who came to get a math degree, and that he’s troubled that Democrats think Hispanics can’t qualify for skills-based immigration.

Texas Legalizes Brass Knuckles

Previous article

Former Cameron County Lawmen Jailed In Alleged Extortion And Fraud Scheme

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS