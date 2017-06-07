Home TEXAS Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’
Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’

0
0
TED CRUZ
now viewing

Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’

TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID
now playing

Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

illinoise state capital lockdown
now playing

1 Person Arrested For Suspicious Powder Situation At IL Capitol

noe hernandez
now playing

Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

POLICE BADGE
now playing

San Benito Police Chief Cleared Of Wrongdoing

TRUMP PUTIN
now playing

Gorbachev Says Trump And Putin Need Broader Plan

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton
now playing

Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes

stabbingmgn4
now playing

Girl Who Survived Georgia Stabbings Still Alive

US CHINA RELATIONS UNITED STATES CHINA RELATIONS
now playing

US-China Gap On North Korea Policy Widening As Interests Diverge

the united nations room
now playing

UN Diplomats Say Russia Blocked North Korea Statement

(AP) – Sen. Ted Cruz is expressing doubt about whether the Republican-backed plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law will pass the Senate.

Speaking Thursday on San Antonio’s KTSA Radio, Cruz said, “It is precarious.” He said the GOP’s Senate majority “is so narrow, I don’t know if we can get it done or not.”   Back in Texas with the Senate out of session, Cruz was also appearing at an Austin town hall later Thursday.

He rejected the original version of the health care overhaul but is pushing a conservative alternative aiming to cut costs by giving states greater flexibility to create separate higher-risk pools.   Seeking compromise is a departure for Cruz, who long relished being a conservative insurgent who infuriated Senate establishment leaders from both parties.

Related posts:

  1. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  2. Senate Leader Urges House To Override Vetoes
  3. EU Negotiator: Brexit Will Hurt, Trade Won’t Be Easy
  4. Fire At Old Warehouse Spreads To Car Dealer
Related Posts
TEXAS VOTER ID VOTER ID

Trump Administration Backs Texas Voter ID Law In Court

jsalinas 0
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Dog Attacking 7-Year-Old Caught On Video

jsalinas 0
noe hernandez

Final Respects Paid To Fallen Valley Sailor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video