Ted Cruz Calls Senate OK Of GOP Health Overhaul ‘precarious’

(AP) – Sen. Ted Cruz is expressing doubt about whether the Republican-backed plan to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law will pass the Senate.

Speaking Thursday on San Antonio’s KTSA Radio, Cruz said, “It is precarious.” He said the GOP’s Senate majority “is so narrow, I don’t know if we can get it done or not.” Back in Texas with the Senate out of session, Cruz was also appearing at an Austin town hall later Thursday.

He rejected the original version of the health care overhaul but is pushing a conservative alternative aiming to cut costs by giving states greater flexibility to create separate higher-risk pools. Seeking compromise is a departure for Cruz, who long relished being a conservative insurgent who infuriated Senate establishment leaders from both parties.