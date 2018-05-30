Home TEXAS Ted Cruz Fundraising With Official Looking ‘summons’ Mailers
(AP) – Sen. Ted Cruz’s re-election campaign is sending fundraising letters in envelopes marked “Summons Enclosed – Open Immediately,” suggesting they could contain court appearance orders.

Instead, inside is a letter from the Texas Republican asking for support in his race against Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.  The San Antonio Express News’ editorial board has criticized the mailer as looking “like a legal threat.”

Cruz spokeswoman Catherine Frazier confirmed that the letter came from the campaign, saying Tuesday that out of 50,000-plus San Antonio area mailers “there was one complaint that came not to us but to the local media.”  She called such mailers “effective and critical to identifying and engaging our supporters.”  The envelope also reads, “Ted Cruz for Senate 2018,” but in smaller print in the upper left corner.

