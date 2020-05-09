Ted Cruz Gets Haircut At Salon Whose Owner Flouted Orders

Salon owner Shelley Luther, center right, walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Salon owner Shelley Luther, center right, walks with her boyfriend Tim Georgeff, left, and lawyer Warren Norred after she was released from jail in Dallas, Thursday, May 7, 2020. Luther was jailed for refusing to keep her business closed amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz says his first haircut in three months was at Dallas salon whose owner was put in jail this week for violating emergency health orders and keeping her business open. Cruz on Friday got his hair cut at Salon à la Mode one day after owner Shelley Luther was released from jail. Luther had been behind bars for less than 48 hours after a Dallas judge sentenced her to a week in prison for defying Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency orders that did not allow hair salons to remain open. Friday was the first day barbershops and hair salon could reopen in Texas.