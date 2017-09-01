Home TEXAS Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President
Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President
TEXAS
0

Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President

0
0
ted-cruz-meets-with-taiwan-president
now viewing

Ted Cruz, Texas Governor Meet With Taiwan President

california-floods
now playing

UPDATE: Roads Flooded Amid Heavy Rain In Southern California

us-navy-warship-fires-at-iran-boats-warning-shots
now playing

Navy Warship Fires Warning Shots

trump-meryl-streep
now playing

Trump Responds To Streep Comments

gavel
now playing

Sister Describes Brother As Loving, Headstrong

orlando-police-shooting-at-a-walmart-one-office-killed
now playing

Orlando Officer Shot And Killed

computer-hacker-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Dismisses Hacking Report

dallas-stars
now playing

Cockpit Smoke Forces Dallas Stars' Plane Back To Airport

itaiwans-president-tsai-ing-wen
now playing

China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan's President

general-motors
now playing

GM CEO: Won't Change Production Plans Despite Trump Tweet

wall_mexico_texas-1024×683
now playing

Trump Revives Argument On Wall On Mexican Border

(AP) — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott say they met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen while she was passing through Houston on her way to Central America.  The Republican senator said in a news release that during Sunday’s meeting, they discussed how they might improve bilateral relations and that they touched on several areas, including arms sales, diplomatic exchanges and economic relations. Abbott says in a separate statement that they discussed energy, trade relations and commercial ties between Taiwan and Texas.

China has been angered by her refusal to endorse Beijing’s concept that Taiwan and the mainland are a single Chinese nation.  U.S. lawmakers often meet with Taiwanese presidents when they pass through the U.S.

Related posts:

  1. China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan’s President
  2. Critics Pan Texas’ Issuing Of Preliminary A-F School Ratings
  3. Texas Lawmaker Ready For Session After Being Shot At Party
  4. Texas Lawmakers Look To Help Troubled Child Welfare System
Related Posts
dallas-stars

Cockpit Smoke Forces Dallas Stars’ Plane Back To Airport

jsalinas 0
itaiwans-president-tsai-ing-wen

China Warns After Cruz, Abbot, Meet Taiwan’s President

jsalinas 0
stab-stabbing

Fireman, Trying To Rescue Man, Gets Stabbed In Eye

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video