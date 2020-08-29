Teen Accused Of Killing 2 Thrust Into Debate Over Protests

Kyle Rittenhouse, left, with backwards cap, walks along Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, with another armed civilian. Prosecutors on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 charged Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois in the fatal shooting of two protesters and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a night of unrest following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake. (Adam Rogan/The Journal Times via AP)

(AP) — A white 17-year-old who says he went to protests in Wisconsin to protect businesses and people has become a flashpoint in a debate over anti-racism demonstrations that have gripped many American cities and vigilantism that has sometimes met them. Kyle Rittenhouse grabbed an AR-15 style rifle on Tuesday and joined several other armed people seeking to protect the streets of Kenosha following a police shooting that left Jacob Blake, a Black man, paralyzed. Prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed two people and severely wounded a third that night. At a hearing Friday, a judge postponed a decision on whether Rittenhouse should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges. His attorney says he acted in self-defense.