Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested
Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested

Teen Accused Of Threatening School Shooting Arrested

(AP) – Police have arrested a 13-year-old Missouri boy accused of threatening to shoot up a school with an AK-47 in a video posted on social media.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that police in Republic say the boy was taken to a juvenile detention center early Sunday on suspicion of making a terrorist threat.  The Republic Police Department released a statement saying police seized guns and other evidence from the juvenile’s home. Police say the investigation is ongoing.  The boy’s arrest came four days after a shooting at a Florida high school left 17 people dead.

Police say the threatening video was originally sent to another person Friday night but wasn’t reported to authorities until Saturday evening.  The department stressed the importance of “immediately” reporting threats so law enforcement can quickly investigate.

