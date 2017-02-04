Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex

A 16-year-old boy is under arrest in connection with Friday’s early-morning fire that burned an apartment complex parking garage and gutted as many as 10 vehicles in Mercedes. It’s not clear what led authorities to the teenager, who is facing a charge of arson, and there’s no word on how the fire started.

Flames erupted at the Mercedes Court apartments at around 2:30 Friday morning and the blaze burned through a parking garage, destroying at least 10 vehicles before firefighters put it out. No one was hurt. Tenants are not yet being allowed back into their homes.