Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex
Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex

Teen Arrested In Fire At Mercedes Apartment Complex

Know Your US Constitution? More States Look To Teach It

Trump's Son-In-Law Slated To Make A Visit To Iraq Monda

Trump Says US Is Ready To Act Alone On North Korea

US Ambassador Says No Question Russia Meddled In Election

Trump Senior Adviser Jared Kushner Travels To Iraq

Congress Seen As Not Likely To Pass Tax Overhaul Quickly

Embattled La Joya Official Resigns From School Board

Valley Woman Admits To Medicaid Fraud Scheme

Austin Officers Suspended For Blocking Activist Filming Them

Flight Attendants Still Wary Of American's New Uniforms

A 16-year-old boy is under arrest in connection with Friday’s early-morning fire that burned an apartment complex parking garage and gutted as many as 10 vehicles in Mercedes. It’s not clear what led authorities to the teenager, who is facing a charge of arson, and there’s no word on how the fire started.

Flames erupted at the Mercedes Court apartments at around 2:30 Friday morning and the blaze burned through a parking garage, destroying at least 10 vehicles before firefighters put it out. No one was hurt. Tenants are not yet being allowed back into their homes.

