Home NATIONAL Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend
Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend
NATIONAL
0

Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Teen Battling Cancer Dies Weeks After Marrying Girlfriend

nobel-laureates-myanmar
now playing

Female Nobel Laureates In Bangladesh To Meet Rohingya Women

Deportations_1519340634774_10466600_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

145 Grabbed In 7-Day Immigrant Sweep Of South, Central Texas

gunprotests6104958653_t1070_h003fea2b42fa0db7c7370fc14a0bae9e85ae0ef7
now playing

Texas Middle School Students Stage Walkout For Gun Laws

KJH
now playing

Corps: Agency Worked To Inform On Harvey Flood Risk

LKJK
now playing

The Latest: FBI Caller: Shooting Suspect 'Going To Explode'

3132199_630x354
now playing

US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records

tlmd_universidades18
now playing

Police Trace White Supremacist Signs; No Students Involved

800
now playing

Ex-Trump Aide Pleads Guilty, Will Cooperate In Russia Probe

620×349
now playing

Graham's Body To Make Journey From Mountains To Charlotte

2018_2$largeimg24_Saturday_2018_153250734
now playing

Trump's Support For Gun Control Measure Could Spark Backlash

(AP) – A Florida teen who had been battling a rare form of cancer has died less than a month after marrying his high school sweetheart.

Brittany Hails said on social media that her brother, 19-year-old Dustin Snyder, “got his wings” Friday.

Snyder made national news last month when he married 21-year-old Sierra Siverio in Plant City, near Tampa.

Doctors said then that Snyder had weeks or maybe a month to live. Wasting no time, Snyder proposed to Siverio several days before the Jan. 28 ceremony. The community quickly came together to make sure the wedding took place, donating everything from the rings to the wedding gown and venue.

The teens met in middle school, but lost touch before reuniting in high school. Snyder has battled synovial sarcoma much of that time.

Related posts:

  1. Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’
  2. Trump Criticizes Active-Shooter Drills In School
  3. Donna Teacher Resigns Amid Sex Solicitation Charge
  4. Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter
Related Posts
LKJK

The Latest: FBI Caller: Shooting Suspect ‘Going To Explode’

Danny Castillon 0
3132199_630x354

US Deportations Targeting More People With No Crime Records

Danny Castillon 0
tlmd_universidades18

Police Trace White Supremacist Signs; No Students Involved

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video