NATIONAL

Teen Charged With Murder In Death Of Pregnant Woman, Fetus

By 144 views
0

(AP) – Authorities in Tennessee say a teenager has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a pregnant woman and her fetus, paralyzed her 8-year-old daughter and wounded another adult family member.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a 17-year-old boy was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 1 crime. Bureau investigators and Brownsville police found 24-year-old Alexis Branch dead at the scene.

The Associated Press does not generally identify juveniles who have been accused of crimes. It’s unclear whether the teenager has an attorney.

Oil Prices Surge, Stocks Slip After US Kills Iranian General

Previous article

Ex-La Joya Official Freed Nearly Two Weeks After Arrest For Fraud

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL