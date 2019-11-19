TEXAS

Teen Escapes From Houston-To-OKC Plane Trying To Avoid Arrest

A teenage burglary suspect who flew from Houston to Oklahoma City is in the hospital after climbing off the plane to avoid arrest.

Police say the 16-year-old knew he would be arrested on a burglary warrant once the plane landed at Will Rogers World Airport. After slipping through an opening in the jet bridge, he ran across the tarmac and climbed to the top of the terminal. As police closed in, he jumped to the ground and broke both his legs. Officers arrested him and took him to the hospital.

