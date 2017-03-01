Home NATIONAL Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen
Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen
NATIONAL
0

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

0
0
gavel
now viewing

Teen Faces Charges Over Alleged Racist Video Of Another Teen

megyn-kelly
now playing

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC

terry-mcauliffe
now playing

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

shooting
now playing

Deputies Shoot Man Who Fired Gunshots Inside Hospital

obamacare-repeal
now playing

GOP Unveils Initial 'Obamacare' Repeal Measure

Paul+Ryan+051516
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker

ford
now playing

Ford Cancels Plan To Build New Mexican Plant, Adds US Jobs

donald-trump-and-gm-ford-tweet-topic
now playing

GM, Union Respond To Trump Tweet; Few Cruzes Imported From Mexico

us-congress-united-states-congress
now playing

UPDATE: New Congress Gets To Work

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

Body Of Boy, 5, Found In East Texas Lake, Father Missing

auto wreck investigation
now playing

7 Hurt When Car Hits Houston Bus Stop

(AP) – A Pennsylvania prosecutor is pursuing ethnic intimidation and harassment charges against a 14-year-old white student accused of making a racist video of a black student eating chicken.  Prosecutor John Morganelli told a news conference Tuesday in Easton he will bring the charges in juvenile court.

The student recorded a high school student eating chicken wings and, in narrating the piece, used a slur and made references to “being broke and on welfare.” The video was shared on social media. Morganelli calls it “reprehensible.”

The black 16-year-old student was accused of assaulting the white student in retaliation. His attorney told The Morning Call he recently accepted a form of probation in juvenile court.  The white student’s attorney tells the newspaper “as offensive as the video was, physically assaulting someone is worse.”

Related posts:

  1. Bengals’ Pacman Jones Jailed Over Cincinnati Confrontation
  2. Alleged Istanbul Attacker Takes ‘Selfie’
  3. Mexican Man Charged With Rape Had 19 Deportations, Removals
  4. Judge Sets Rules For Roof’s Courtroom Movements
Related Posts
terry-mcauliffe

Virginia Governor Vows To Veto 20-Week Abortion Ban Bill

jsalinas 0
obamacare-repeal

GOP Unveils Initial ‘Obamacare’ Repeal Measure

jsalinas 0
Paul+Ryan+051516

UPDATE: Ryan Re-Elected As Speaker

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video