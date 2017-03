A teenage girl has been found dead near an orchard in northwest Edinburg. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials got a 9-1-1 call at about 8:30 this morning leading them to the girl’s body found lying along North Rooth Road near West Chapin Street, about 1 mile south of Longoria Middle School. Officials say the girl, who appears to be between 13 and 15 years old, had been dead for a couple of hours before being spotted by a passerby. No other information is being released at this time.