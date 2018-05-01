Home TEXAS Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting
Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting
TEXAS
Teen Killed By Relative In Accidental Shooting

(AP) – Police in Central Texas say a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed by a family member in an accidental shooting as she played a video game.  Hillsboro police say Jayla Riggs was shot in the head Dec. 30 at her home and was taken to a hospital where she died.

Authorities say a 17-year-old relative told investigators he didn’t know the gun was loaded when he was handling it in the living room of the home. Police did not specify how Riggs was related to the 17-year-old.

Police say they’re interviewing others who were in the living room when the shooting occurred but left before first-responders arrived.  The investigation is ongoing.

