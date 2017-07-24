Home NATIONAL Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified
Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified
NATIONAL
0

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

0
0
fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now viewing

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
now playing

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

TAX FREE WEEKEND TEXAS
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

LAHORE BOMBING
now playing

Lahore Bombing Death Toll Rises To 22

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

Rep. Blake Farenthold
now playing

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

JAROD KUSHNER
now playing

Kushner Says He 'did not collude with Russia'

James Mathew Bradley Jr.
now playing

UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn't Know He Was Hauling People

silver-alert-banner
now playing

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

(AP) – Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.

18-year-old sister Obdulia Sanchez

Authorities say she was ejected Friday from the car that flipped over after veering off a San Joaquin Valley road.  Her 18-year-old sister Obdulia Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter.

A recording of the livestream shows the driver shaking the girl after the crash and saying she was sorry.  Merced County prosecutor Rob Carroll says video of the livestream will be a key piece of evidence.   Neither Sanchez nor an attorney representing her could be reached for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Head On Crash Claims Lives Of Two La Feria Residents
Related Posts
JAROD KUSHNER

Kushner Says He ‘did not collude with Russia’

jsalinas 0
HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

jsalinas 0
Black Women Guns

Black Women Picking Up Firearms For Self-Defense

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video