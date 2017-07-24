Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

(AP) – Authorities have released the name of a California girl killed in a crash that occurred as her older sister was livestreaming while driving the car.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke identified the girl Monday as 14-year-old Jacqueline Sanchez of Stockton.

Authorities say she was ejected Friday from the car that flipped over after veering off a San Joaquin Valley road. Her 18-year-old sister Obdulia Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and vehicular manslaughter.

A recording of the livestream shows the driver shaking the girl after the crash and saying she was sorry. Merced County prosecutor Rob Carroll says video of the livestream will be a key piece of evidence. Neither Sanchez nor an attorney representing her could be reached for comment.