An 18-year-old Brownsville woman is facing a charge of murder in the stabbing death of her uncle. Paola Martinez remains jailed following her arrest Tuesday night, not long after her uncle’s body was found at a location on Padre Island Highway near Robindale Road. 53-year-old Alejandro Perez Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene. Brownsville police are not saying why Ramirez was killed.