Teen Says Slain Cousin Shielded Him From Bullets

(AP) – A Mississippi teen says his life was saved by his 18-year-old cousin who shielded him from bullets. Caleb Edwards says when a gunman entered a home early Sunday, “I thought I was going to die.”

The 15-year-old talked to The Associated Press on Monday with his mother by his side. He says he was shielded from the gunman by his cousin, Jordan Blackwell, who was shot to death. Caleb’s 11-year-old brother, Austin Edwards, was also killed in the mass shooting. Eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, were killed at three different houses in the small towns of Bogue Chitto and Brookhaven.

The suspect, 35-year-old Willie Corey Godbolt – known by friends and family as Corey – was arrested Sunday, hours after the rampage began. Investigators say he will be charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of murder. Blackwell’s parents, Shon and Tiffany Blackwell, confirmed their son was killed.