Home TEXAS Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting
Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting
TEXAS
0

Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting

0
0
courtgavel
now viewing

Teen To Stand Trial As Adult In School Shooting

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

LONDON LUXURY HOTEL FIRE
now playing

No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

ACLU AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION
now playing

ACLU Sues Over Plans For Citizenship Question On 2020 Census

POLICE
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Parking Lot Gunfire

HAIL STONES IN DALAS AREA
now playing

Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt

105124397-GettyImages-944705708r.1910×1000
now playing

Will Paul Ryan's Retirement Be A Chance To Change The House?

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND TEXAS
now playing

South Padre Island Launches New Emergency Alert App

us-mexico-flag
now playing

Mexico Responds To Trump Tariffs With Measures Targeting Pork, Bourbon

(AP) – A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting a female classmate in their North Texas high school cafeteria will stand trial as an adult.  State District Judge Cindy Ermatinger ordered Tuesday that Chad Anthony Padilla (pa-DEE’-yah) be prosecuted as an adult on an aggravated assault charge in the Jan. 22 shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Italy (IHT’-lee) High School cafeteria.

WBAP-AM in Dallas-Fort Worth reported that an investigator testified Tuesday that the victim said she had hugged Padilla, asked him to sit and told him he appeared angry. She said that’s when he drew back, told her, “Sorry it had to end this way,” and shot her repeatedly.

Sheriff’s investigator Brian McIntosh says the boy then chased the girl outside but dropped his gun when confronted by officers.  Italy is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Dallas.

Related posts:

  1. Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation
  2. Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt
  3. Donna ISD Fills Vacant Superintendent’s Job
  4. Harlingen-Area Teen Sentenced To 20 Years In 2 1/2-Year-Old Murder
Related Posts
POLICE

Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Parking Lot Gunfire

jsalinas 0
HAIL STONES IN DALAS AREA

Giant Hailstones Shatter Dallas Area Windows, No One Hurt

jsalinas 0
SILVA HS GRAD CROSSED BORDER TO MEET HER DAD BEFORE GRADUATION

Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video