Teen Vandals Suspected Of Starting Fire That Damaged Brownsville Landmark Hotel

Brownsville arson investigators are looking into the possibility teenage vandals may have sparked a fire that heavily damaged part of the old El Jardin Hotel. Firefighters were called when flames were seen on the rooftop of the vacant hotel a little after four a.m. Saturday. They battled the flames, freezing temperatures, and strong winds for about two hours before bringing the blaze under control.

The caretaker of the building says the entire top of the 7-story hotel was damaged. The historic 90-year-old Brownsville landmark has been vacant since it closed in the mid 1980’s.

