Home NATIONAL Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation
Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

0
0
KIDS GAVEL CHILDREN COURT
now viewing

Teen Who Tossed Her Newborn From Window Gets Probation

donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped
now playing

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill's Failure

PAUL RYAN
now playing

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

not guilty
now playing

Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

Healthcare_reform
now playing

Health Bill Is Pulled

JOBS EMPLOYEMTN UNEMPLOYMENT REPORT
now playing

RGV February Unemployment Numbers Mixed

WISCONSIN SHOOTING
now playing

Suspect Identified In Quadruple Wisconsin Shooting

APTOPIX Britain Parliament Incident
now playing

Faith Leaders Mourn Attack Victims

SYRIAN FIGHTERS
now playing

US: Syrian Fighters Facing Little Resistance At Tabqa Dam

Emmanuel Velasco Gurrola
now playing

Man Gets Life In Prison For Role In 3 Mexico Killings

This photo provided by the Denison Police Department in Denison, Texas, shows Breana Harmon
now playing

Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males

(AP) – A Nebraska 16-year-old who admitted throwing her newborn out a second-floor window has been sentenced to probation and sent to a group home for causing the baby’s death.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a judge also told the girl Friday that she must undergo therapy, delete her Facebook account and perform community service.  The girl had pleaded guilty.

The Associated Press generally doesn’t name juveniles charged with crimes.  Police say she gave birth Sept. 30 at her mother’s apartment in Omaha, Nebraska, tossed the child out the window, then told her mom.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine has said that what the girl did wasn’t planned, that “it was more of a panicked reaction.” An autopsy determined the baby was in her seventh month of development.

Related posts:

  1. Cops: Mom Beat, Choked Girl Over Incorrect Bible Verses
  2. Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot
  3. Prime Minister Says Attacker Was Investigated For Extremist Links
  4. No Sign Of Missing Tennessee Teen, Teacher In Corpus Christi
Related Posts
donald_trump_august_19_2015_cropped

UPDATE: Trump Blames Democrats For Health Bill’s Failure

jsalinas 0
PAUL RYAN

UPDATE: Ryan Bemoans Collapse Of Health Care Bill

jsalinas 0
not guilty

Brownsville Woman Acquitted In 2015 Deadly Hit-N-Run

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video