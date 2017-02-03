Home LOCAL Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder
Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder

0
0
murder-investigation
now viewing

Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder

GOP 2016 Carson Refugee Camp
now playing

UPDATE: Carson Confirmed As Housing Secretary

KEN PAXTON TEXAS AG
now playing

Federal Judge Tosses SEC Suit Against Texas Attorney General

VLADIMIR PUTIN
now playing

Kremlin Says Focus On Sessions Meetings Could Affect US-Russian Ties

AL FRANKEN
now playing

Sessions Cited For 'contradictory' Statements

JEFF SESSIONS-1
now playing

GOP Chairman Says Sessions Should Recuse Himself

Ja’Quan Johnson surrendered to FBI agents
now playing

Officials: Airport Bag Handler Traded Stolen Guns For Drugs

Drone Policy
now playing

Officials: Series Of US Airstrikes In Central Yemen

ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME
now playing

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Girl

BAYLOR UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL FIELD
now playing

Texas Rangers To Investigate Baylor Handling Of Sex Assaults

TORNADO DAMAGE ARKANSAS
now playing

2 Arkansas Twisters Had Winds Of 110-115 mph

Jesus Angel Rebollar

A Rio Grande City teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murders of a Rio Grande City man and his young son back in November. 18-year-old Jesus Angel Rebollar was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of capital murder.

Rebollar is accused in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Hector Garcia and his 3-year-old son Julian. They were found in Garcia’s bullet-riddled vehicle on a rural road north of Rio Grande City the evening of November 6th. The Starr County District Attorney’s Office says it cannot seek the death penalty against Rebollar because he was 17 at the time of the killings.

Related posts:

  1. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
  2. Growing Drug Problem Brings New Starr County Crime-Fighting Group
  3. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  4. Federal Grant Awarded To Assist Construction Of The Raymondville Drain
Related Posts
JEFF SESSIONS-1

GOP Chairman Says Sessions Should Recuse Himself

jsalinas 0
OREGON FATA FIRE IN RIDDLGE

4 Children Dead, 3 People Injured In Oregon Fire

jsalinas 0
JEFF SESSIONS

Sessions Responds To Allegations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video