Teenage Suspect Arraigned In Starr County Double-Murder

A Rio Grande City teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murders of a Rio Grande City man and his young son back in November. 18-year-old Jesus Angel Rebollar was arraigned Wednesday on two counts of capital murder.

Rebollar is accused in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Hector Garcia and his 3-year-old son Julian. They were found in Garcia’s bullet-riddled vehicle on a rural road north of Rio Grande City the evening of November 6th. The Starr County District Attorney’s Office says it cannot seek the death penalty against Rebollar because he was 17 at the time of the killings.